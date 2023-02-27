Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staying on Course [Image 9 of 9]

    Staying on Course

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Derek Reed strikes his golf ball out of the sand pit during a golf tournament at Sound of Freedom Golf Course, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2023. Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Cherry Point, hosted a unit golf tournament for service members to relax and have fun while raising money for its 2023 Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:14
    Photo ID: 7661946
    VIRIN: 230224-M-DQ946-1753
    Resolution: 7280x4856
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, Staying on Course [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS

    USMC
    Tournament
    Community
    Golf
    MCAS Cherry Point

