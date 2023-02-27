U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Derek Reed strikes his golf ball out of the sand pit during a golf tournament at Sound of Freedom Golf Course, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2023. Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Cherry Point, hosted a unit golf tournament for service members to relax and have fun while raising money for its 2023 Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7661946
|VIRIN:
|230224-M-DQ946-1753
|Resolution:
|7280x4856
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staying on Course [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT