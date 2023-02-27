Staying on Course

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Derek Reed strikes his golf ball out of the sand pit during a golf tournament at Sound of Freedom Golf Course, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2023. Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Cherry Point, hosted a unit golf tournament for service members to relax and have fun while raising money for its 2023 Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

