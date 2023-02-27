Staying on Course

After finishing with the lowest score among all teams, Glen Hale with Telecommunications and Information Systems Directorate accepts vouchers on behalf of his team for free rounds of golf during Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) golf tournament at Sound of Freedom Golf Course, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2023. H&HS, MCAS Cherry Point, hosted a unit golf tournament for service members to relax and have fun while raising money for its 2023 Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US