    Staying on Course [Image 8 of 9]

    Staying on Course

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    After finishing with the lowest score among all teams, Glen Hale with Telecommunications and Information Systems Directorate accepts vouchers on behalf of his team for free rounds of golf during Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) golf tournament at Sound of Freedom Golf Course, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 24, 2023. H&HS, MCAS Cherry Point, hosted a unit golf tournament for service members to relax and have fun while raising money for its 2023 Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 17:14
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    USMC
    Tournament
    Community
    Golf
    MCAS Cherry Point

