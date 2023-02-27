Master Chief Petty Officer Heath Jones, master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard, and Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, congratulate the graduates of recruit company Hotel-203 during their graduation ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023. Fagan and Jones were the mentors for recruit company Hotel-203 and assisted in their development to become the future of the U.S. Coast Guard fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 15:42 Photo ID: 7661702 VIRIN: 230224-G-JW383-2666 Resolution: 5949x3958 Size: 1.56 MB Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.