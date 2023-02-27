Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers a speech during the graduation ceremony for recruit company Hotel-203 at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023. Fagan was one of the mentors for recruit company Hotel-203 and assisted in their development to become the future of the U.S. Coast Guard fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)
|02.24.2023
|03.03.2023 15:42
|7661697
|230224-G-JW383-2453
|6048x4024
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|0
|0
