Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

Graduates from recruit company Hotel-203 complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023. We will inspire an agile, adaptive, and efficient workforce as we strive to maintain our competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic environment and changing labor market. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

