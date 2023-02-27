Coast Guard Ombudsman at Large Carol Jones (left) and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones (right), bow their heads during a prayer at the graduation ceremony for recruit company Hotel-203 at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023. Jones was one of the mentors for recruit company Hotel-203 and assisted in their development to become the future of the U.S. Coast Guard fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7661691
|VIRIN:
|230224-G-JW383-2246
|Resolution:
|5444x3880
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
