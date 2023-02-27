Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May [Image 3 of 16]

    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Graduates from recruit company Hotel-203 complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023. We will inspire an agile, adaptive, and efficient workforce as we strive to maintain our competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic environment and changing labor market. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7661690
    VIRIN: 230224-G-JW383-2206
    Resolution: 5952x3960
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Recruit Company Hotel-203 Graduates Basic Training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commandant of the Coast Guard
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard
    Linda Fagan
    Heath Jones
    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Hotel-203

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT