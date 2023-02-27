MacDill maintainers craft new wheel painting design

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Catbagan, 6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technician, prepares to paint a wheel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 21, 2023. The wheel painting process was overhauled with help from the 6th MXS metals technology unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

