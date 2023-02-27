Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill maintainers craft new wheel painting design [Image 1 of 2]

    MacDill maintainers craft new wheel painting design

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Strittmatter, 927th Maintenance Squadron metals technician, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 2, 2023. Strittmatter developed a new wheel painting stand for the 6th Maintenance Group corrosion control unit that drastically expedited the painting and priming process for the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 15:40
    Photo ID: 7661681
    VIRIN: 230302-F-IA158-1006
    Resolution: 7708x5139
    Size: 18.99 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    This work, MacDill maintainers craft new wheel painting design [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stratotanker
    corrosion
    metals tech
    KC-135
    Joint Force
    innovation

