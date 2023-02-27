MacDill maintainers craft new wheel painting design

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Strittmatter, 927th Maintenance Squadron metals technician, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 2, 2023. Strittmatter developed a new wheel painting stand for the 6th Maintenance Group corrosion control unit that drastically expedited the painting and priming process for the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 03.02.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US