U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Strittmatter, 927th Maintenance Squadron metals technician, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Mar. 2, 2023. Strittmatter developed a new wheel painting stand for the 6th Maintenance Group corrosion control unit that drastically expedited the painting and priming process for the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
This work, MacDill maintainers craft new wheel painting design [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
