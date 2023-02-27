A crew chief assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing marshals a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 15:35 Photo ID: 7661666 VIRIN: 230303-F-MO432-1079 Resolution: 5616x3737 Size: 8.96 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.