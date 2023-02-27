Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 5 of 6]

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing marshals a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 15:35
    Photo ID: 7661665
    VIRIN: 230303-F-MO432-1068
    Resolution: 5224x3476
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    little rock
    c130
    19aw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT