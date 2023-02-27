A crew chief assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing marshals a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AFB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7661665
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-MO432-1068
|Resolution:
|5224x3476
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
