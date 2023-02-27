A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the

Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 13:52 Photo ID: 7661306 VIRIN: 230302-F-AR459-1865 Resolution: 4030x2681 Size: 3.18 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.