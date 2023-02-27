Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 11 of 11]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the
    Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22
    A-10
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    HFTC

