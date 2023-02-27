A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. The F-16 “Viper” Demonstration Team performs in over 20 airshows annually around the country, as well as internationally to recruit, retain and inspire the next generation of U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 13:52 Photo ID: 7661304 VIRIN: 230302-F-AR459-1864 Resolution: 4334x2884 Size: 3.14 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.