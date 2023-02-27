Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 9 of 11]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 13:52
    Photo ID: 7661303
    VIRIN: 230302-F-AR459-1862
    Resolution: 5972x3973
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22
    A-10
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    HFTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT