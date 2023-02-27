A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. The primary function of the F-22A Raptor is an air dominance and multi-role stealth fighter, and can carry a combination of air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground bombs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7661301
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-AR459-1861
|Resolution:
|4589x3053
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
