Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-22 Raptor during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. HFTC is an annual training course to certify all four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to fly in air shows around the country, as well as internationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

