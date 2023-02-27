Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. The F-22 Demonstration Team flies at air shows around the globe, performing air demonstrations that include the power loop, split, tail slide, as well as a high speed pass and dedication pass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|03.02.2023
|03.03.2023 13:51
|7661294
|230302-F-AR459-1857
|2726x1814
|565.81 KB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|2
|0
