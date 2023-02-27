Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 2 of 11]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. The F-22 Demonstration Team flies at air shows around the globe, performing air demonstrations that include the power loop, split, tail slide, as well as a high speed pass and dedication pass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 13:51
    VIRIN: 230302-F-AR459-1856
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    F-22
    A-10
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    HFTC

