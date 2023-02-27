Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. The F-22 Demonstration Team flies at air shows around the globe, performing air demonstrations that include the power loop, split, tail slide, as well as a high speed pass and dedication pass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

