    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 31 of 33]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 7661262
    VIRIN: 220302-F-QO903-1899
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 531.55 KB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 33 of 33], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Air Power
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Heritage Flight

