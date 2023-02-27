Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

