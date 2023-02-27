A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7661259
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-QO903-1758
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|530.39 KB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 33 of 33], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
