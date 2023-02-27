Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigade M17 Range [Image 3 of 4]

    Brigade M17 Range

    FT. BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance brigade fires an M17 pistol during a qualification range at Ft. Benning, Ga., March 3. Advisors qualified on their weapon system to ensure their readiness to deploy worldwide to advisor foreign security partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade M17 Range [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

