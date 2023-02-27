Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Norfolk [Image 3 of 3]

    CNO Visits Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 2, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Sailors assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) during a tour, March 2. During his visit to Norfolk, CNO visited with local commands, shipyard leadership, toured units undergoing maintenance and engaged with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, CNO Visits Norfolk [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Norfolk
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

