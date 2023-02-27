CNO Visits Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (March 2, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Sailors assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) during a tour, March 2. During his visit to Norfolk, CNO visited with local commands, shipyard leadership, toured units undergoing maintenance and engaged with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

