NORFOLK, Va. (March 2, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Sailors assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) during a tour, March 2. During his visit to Norfolk, CNO visited with local commands, shipyard leadership, toured units undergoing maintenance and engaged with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 11:50
|Photo ID:
|7660855
|VIRIN:
|230302-N-UD469-1451
|Resolution:
|4859x3239
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Visits Norfolk [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
