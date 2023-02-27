Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Norfolk [Image 2 of 3]

    CNO Visits Norfolk

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 2, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday eats lunch with Sailors on the mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a ship visit, March 2. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
