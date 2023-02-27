CNO Visits Norfolk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 2, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Sailors on the mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a ship visit, March 2. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

