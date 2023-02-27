Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COHM ceremony: FTU is coming to JBLE [Image 7 of 7]

    COHM ceremony: FTU is coming to JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Donnie Tuck, the Mayor of Hampton, smiles during a conversation with Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, at JBLE, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. The ceremony was held to highlight the hard work over the last four years that has prepared JBLE for the incoming F-22 Raptors in support of the establishment of the Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    This work, COHM ceremony: FTU is coming to JBLE [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

