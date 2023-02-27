COHM ceremony: FTU is coming to JBLE

Donnie Tuck, the Mayor of Hampton, smiles during a conversation with Col. Gregory Beaulieu, Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, at JBLE, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2023. The ceremony was held to highlight the hard work over the last four years that has prepared JBLE for the incoming F-22 Raptors in support of the establishment of the Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

