Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS [Image 6 of 6]

    W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS

    BRIDGEPORT, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, director of the Army National Guard, paid a visit to the Fixed Wing Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (FWAATS) located in Bridgeport, West Virginia, March 3, 2023. Jensen received an informational briefing and tour of the facility and visited with staff and students. FWAATS is the only ARNG training site that provides Army aviator (Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard) fixed wing training instruction. Since 1992, FWAATS has trained more than 2,900 Soldiers in the operation of Army standard and non-standard fixed wing aircraft and has on three occasions been certified as a "Learning Institution of Excellence". (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 7660657
    VIRIN: 230303-Z-FC129-1062
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 16.94 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS [Image 6 of 6], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS
    W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS
    W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS
    W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS
    W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS
    W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    WVNG
    FWAATS
    LTG Jensen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT