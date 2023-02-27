W.Va. Guard hosts Army National Guard Director visit to FWAATS

Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, director of the Army National Guard, paid a visit to the Fixed Wing Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (FWAATS) located in Bridgeport, West Virginia, March 3, 2023. Jensen received an informational briefing and tour of the facility and visited with staff and students. FWAATS is the only ARNG training site that provides Army aviator (Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard) fixed wing training instruction. Since 1992, FWAATS has trained more than 2,900 Soldiers in the operation of Army standard and non-standard fixed wing aircraft and has on three occasions been certified as a "Learning Institution of Excellence". (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

