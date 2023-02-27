31st MDG Joint Medical Training

U.S. Airmen from the 31st Medical Group and Italian Air Force medical personnel simulate transporting injured patients during a joint training event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 14, 2023. The training used hi-fidelity simulation mannequins that require immediate medical attention and transportation. This was the first time the 31st MDG trained alongside Italian Air Force medical staff completing scenarios such as emergency response, assessing the scene and rapid patient treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

