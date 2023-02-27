Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MDG Joint Medical Training [Image 5 of 5]

    31st MDG Joint Medical Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 31st Medical Group and Italian Air Force medical personnel simulate transporting injured patients during a joint training event at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 14, 2023. The training used hi-fidelity simulation mannequins that require immediate medical attention and transportation. This was the first time the 31st MDG trained alongside Italian Air Force medical staff completing scenarios such as emergency response, assessing the scene and rapid patient treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    This work, 31st MDG Joint Medical Training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano
    31st MDG

