Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine visit

Honorable Ashish Vazirani, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and SEAC Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the 7th Army Training Command Headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Germany Feb.2nd,2023 to engage with troops and tour the training grounds.



Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine received coins from the visitors for their outstanding efforts in conducting training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE