    USS Nimitz Steams Alongside JS Asagiri [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Nimitz Steams Alongside JS Asagiri

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230222-N-KU796-1039 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 22, 2023) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Asagiri (DD 151). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

