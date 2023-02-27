Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230222-N-DU622-1395 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 22, 2023) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Asagiri (DD 151) steams alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

