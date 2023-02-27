230222-N-DU622-1343 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 22, 2023) Two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 fly over the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Asagiri (DD 151) while alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 04:19 Photo ID: 7660206 VIRIN: 230222-N-DU622-1343 Resolution: 3614x4348 Size: 2.39 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts PASSEX [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.