    Nimitz Conducts PASSEX [Image 2 of 8]

    Nimitz Conducts PASSEX

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230222-N-MH015-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 22, 2023) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Asagiri (DD 151) steams alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

