U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trent Heidema, Multi Capable Airman Team 2 member, helps build the frame of a mobile structure during an Agile Combat Employment training exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2023. MCA Team 2 had to secure the perimeter, set up a shelter, and establish communications with their HQ during the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 04:07
|Photo ID:
|7660200
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-VM471-004
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380 AEW ACE training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
