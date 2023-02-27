Members of Multi Capable Airmen Team 2 pull the cover over the frame of the mobile structure during an Agile Combat Employment training exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2023. “Being in a remote location is more realistic to what we could encounter while forward deployed,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kathryn Dow, MCA Team 2 team lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 04:07
|Photo ID:
|7660198
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-VM471-003
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380 AEW Ace training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
