    380 AEW Ace training

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Multi Capable Airmen Team 2 pull the cover over the frame of the mobile structure during an Agile Combat Employment training exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2023. “Being in a remote location is more realistic to what we could encounter while forward deployed,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kathryn Dow, MCA Team 2 team lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

