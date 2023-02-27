U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Troy Case, Multi Capable Airman Team 2 member, tightens the tension rope on a mobile structure during an Agile Combat Employment training exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2023. MCA Team 2 also set up power generators, air conditioning units, and satellite communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 04:07 Photo ID: 7660197 VIRIN: 230228-F-VM471-002 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 2.67 MB Location: AE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380 AEW ACE training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.