380th AEW ACE training

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Jacob Lewis, 380th Expeditionary Communication Squadron journeyman, sets up a satellite communication dish during an Agile Combat Employment training exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2023. Members of the Multiple Capable Airman Team 2 were responsible for setting up a shelter and establishing communications for their final ACE training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

