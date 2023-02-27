Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends Raisina Dialogue [Image 1 of 2]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends Raisina Dialogue

    INDIA

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    NEW DELHI (March 3, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends the annual Raisina Dialogue, India’s leading conference on geopolitics, security, and economics during a trip to India highlighting the U.S.-India strategic partnership. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends Raisina Dialogue [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Raisina
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    Raisina Diologue

