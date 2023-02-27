CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends Raisina Dialogue

NEW DELHI (March 3, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, attends the annual Raisina Dialogue, India’s leading conference on geopolitics, security, and economics during a trip to India highlighting the U.S.-India strategic partnership. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

