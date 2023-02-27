Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Security Reaction Force Team Basic training while Underway [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts Security Reaction Force Team Basic training while Underway

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) Information Specialist Seaman Gracen Thompson from Surprise, Arizona, strikes the red man during Security Reaction Force Team Basic training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the Philippine sea, Feb. 13. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 04:20
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Security Reaction Force Team Basic training while Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th fleet
    uss benfold
    ddg 65
    desron 15
    ctf 71

