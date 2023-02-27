USS Benfold Conducts Security Reaction Force Team Basic training while Underway

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) Information Specialist Seaman Gracen Thompson from Surprise, Arizona, strikes a bag during Security Reaction Force Team Basic training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the Philippine sea, Feb. 13. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

