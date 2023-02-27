USS Benfold Conducts Security Reaction Force Team Basic training while Underway

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 13, 2023) Chief Operational Specialist Ellington Morgan, from Sacramento, California, OC sprays Information Specialist Seaman Gracen Thompson from Surprise, Arizona, during Security Reaction Force Team Basic training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the Philippine sea, Feb. 13. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

