Read Across America with CFAS CO

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives high-fives at CFAS’s Child Development Center on National Read Across America Day March 3, 2023. Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, Read Across America is a year-round program focusing on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton Lee)

