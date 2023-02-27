Read Across America with CFAS CO

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives high-fives at CFAS’s Child Development Center on National Read Across America Day March 3, 2023. Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, Read Across America is a year-round program focusing on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton Lee)
|03.03.2023
|03.02.2023 22:56
|7659944
|230303-N-WS494-1121
|4956x3304
|1.27 MB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|3
|0
