    Read Across America with CFAS CO [Image 2 of 4]

    Read Across America with CFAS CO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives high-fives at CFAS’s Child Development Center on National Read Across America Day March 3, 2023. Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, Read Across America is a year-round program focusing on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 22:56
    Photo ID: 7659944
    VIRIN: 230303-N-WS494-1121
    Resolution: 4956x3304
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Read Across America with CFAS CO [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Read Across America
    National Education Association

