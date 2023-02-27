USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 10, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 201) in the Philippine sea, Feb. 10. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).



Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023