Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 10, 2023) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 201) in the Philippine sea, Feb. 10. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 23:04
    Photo ID: 7659935
    VIRIN: 230210-N-QF023-1014
    Resolution: 6720x3624
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe
    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    uss benfold
    ddg 65
    desron 15
    ctf 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT