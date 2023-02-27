PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2023) Sailors conduct a mass casualty during medical training team aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the Philippine sea, Feb. 9. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7659921
|VIRIN:
|230209-N-QF023-1029
|Resolution:
|5453x4081
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Medical training while Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT