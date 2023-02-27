PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jacob Shaff, from Surprise, Arizona, tags out machinery aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) in the Philippine sea, Feb. 8. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 22:28 Photo ID: 7659882 VIRIN: 230208-N-QF023-1070 Resolution: 5765x4480 Size: 1.58 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations while Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.