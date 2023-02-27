Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, lands

on the runway at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew

members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to

impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to

aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

