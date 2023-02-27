Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 1 of 2]

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, lands
    on the runway at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew
    members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to
    impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to
    aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 7659831
    VIRIN: 200606-F-CC148-1010
    Resolution: 3684x1866
    Size: 428.35 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms
    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    evacuation
    Little Rock AFB
    Macdill AFB
    Tampa
    19th Airlift Wing
    supercell storm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT