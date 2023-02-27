A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, lands
on the runway at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew
members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to
impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to
aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 21:34
|Photo ID:
|7659831
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-CC148-1010
|Resolution:
|3684x1866
|Size:
|428.35 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT