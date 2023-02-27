(Jan. 31, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Dillon Chen, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, primes port chock aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7659805 VIRIN: 230131-N-QF023-1181 Resolution: 5736x4480 Size: 2.1 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations while Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.