(Jan. 31, 2023) Quartermaster 2nd Class Raven Griffin, from Jackson, Mississippi (left), and Quartermaster 2nd Class Charity Sintay from Lancaster, California (right) conduct binocular maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7659802
|VIRIN:
|230131-N-QF023-1155
|Resolution:
|5362x4480
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Routine Operations while Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
